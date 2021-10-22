Menu

Canada

Alton Gas cavern project in Nova Scotia scrapped by Calgary based AltaGas

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 22, 2021 12:43 pm
Click to play video: 'Mi’kmaq community in N.S. appeals approval of Alton Gas facilities' Mi’kmaq community in N.S. appeals approval of Alton Gas facilities
The Sipekne'katik First Nation is in Nova Scotia’s Supreme Court again, appealing the provincial government's approval of the Alton Gas project. Elizabeth McSheffrey reports. – Feb 18, 2020

An Alberta energy company has abandoned its plan to create huge salt caverns north of Halifax to store natural gas.

AltaGas announced today it will decommission the Alton Natural Gas Storage Project near Stewiacke, N.S., because the company has shifted its focus since 2018, when it sold its interest in the Halifax-based natural gas utility Heritage Gas Ltd.

As well, AltaGas said the project had experienced challenges and delays, referring to the opposition the project faced from Indigenous protesters and their allies.

Read more: Mi’kmaq community in N.S. appeals approval of Alton Gas facilities

Those opposed to the project had long complained about the company’s plan to remove large, underground salt deposits by flushing them out with water from the nearby Shubenacadie River.

Story continues below advertisement

The plan also called for dumping the leftover brine into the tidal river, where it would flow into the Bay of Fundy.

The company had said the caverns were needed to to assure a steady supply of natural gas in the colder months when peak demand can lead to supply shortages and price spikes.

Read more: Costs, delays scuttle $1B U.S. pipeline venture

“In the coming weeks and months, we will be discussing next steps related to decommissioning the project with regulators at the provincial and federal governments, the Mi’kmaq of Nova Scotia and other key stakeholders,” the company said in a statement.

“As we begin the process to decommission Alton, we will continue working to minimize our environmental impact as we remain committed to the health of the Shubenacadie River estuary.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2021.

Click to play video: 'Demonstration held in Halifax in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en' Demonstration held in Halifax in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en
Demonstration held in Halifax in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en – Feb 23, 2020
© 2021 The Canadian Press
