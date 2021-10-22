Menu

Canada

Kingston police looking for specific witnesses in double homicide investigation

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 22, 2021 12:58 pm
Kingston police are looking for people who may have been witnesses to a shooting the led to the deaths of two men last Saturday on Sydenham Road. View image in full screen
Kingston police are looking for people who may have been witnesses to a shooting the led to the deaths of two men last Saturday on Sydenham Road. Dominic Owens

Kingston police have released a small update in the Sydenham Road double homicide investigation.

There’s still no word on any arrests, but Friday, police released a plea for information from the public to help them solve the case.

Investigators are looking for witnesses who may have been near the shooting on Saturday evening.

Read more: Kingston police investigate double homicide in Sydenham Road shooting

Police say they were seen walking a white dog and driving a red or orange SUV that was parked in the Sydenham Road carpool parking lot around 6 p.m.

An hour later, two men were shot and killed in that same parking lot.

Police ask anyone who may know who these witnesses are, or the witnesses themselves, to contact the investigating officer, Det. Joel Fisher, at 613-549-4660 ext. 6338 or Det. Sgt. Chad Parslow ext. 6245 of the major crime unit.

Click to play video: 'Second man dies in October 16 shootings on Sydenham Road' Second man dies in October 16 shootings on Sydenham Road
Second man dies in October 16 shootings on Sydenham Road
