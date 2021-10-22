Kingston police looking for specific witnesses in double homicide investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police have released a small update in the Sydenham Road double homicide investigation.

There’s still no word on any arrests, but Friday, police released a plea for information from the public to help them solve the case.

Investigators are looking for witnesses who may have been near the shooting on Saturday evening.

Police say they were seen walking a white dog and driving a red or orange SUV that was parked in the Sydenham Road carpool parking lot around 6 p.m.

An hour later, two men were shot and killed in that same parking lot.

Police ask anyone who may know who these witnesses are, or the witnesses themselves, to contact the investigating officer, Det. Joel Fisher, at 613-549-4660 ext. 6338 or Det. Sgt. Chad Parslow ext. 6245 of the major crime unit.

