Health

Quebec records 8 more COVID-19 deaths, 434 new cases

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted October 22, 2021 11:08 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Quebec passes law to restrict anti-vaccine protests' COVID-19: Quebec passes law to restrict anti-vaccine protests
The provincial government has adopted a special law to prohibit anti-vaccine protests outside schools and health-care establishments. This comes a day after Premier François Legault said his patience had run out. As Global’s Olivia O'Malley reports, the move is widely supported, however not everyone agrees it is necessary – Sep 23, 2021

In Quebec, health officials registered 434 new cases and eight additional deaths Friday amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of pandemic-related hospitalizations declined by 14 to 260. This comes after 28 patients were discharged and 14 were admitted in the last day.

This includes 68 people in intensive care units across the province, a drop of four compared with the last tally.

Read more: Quarter of Quebec parents don’t plan to vaccinate young children against COVID-19: survey

When it comes to the inoculation campaign, 14,367 doses of the novel coronavirus vaccine were given in the past 24 hours. Since the rollout started, more than 13.1 million shots have been administered in Quebec.

The latest screening information shows 28,997 tests were conducted Wednesday.

Quebec’s caseload reached 421,791 while the death toll linked to the pandemic stood at 11,466 as of Friday.

Over the course of the health crisis, more than 405,000 Quebecers have recovered.

Click to play video: 'Feds to replace broad COVID-19 benefits with ‘targeted’ supports' Feds to replace broad COVID-19 benefits with ‘targeted’ supports
Feds to replace broad COVID-19 benefits with ‘targeted’ supports
