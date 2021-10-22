Quebec records 8 more COVID-19 deaths, 434 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

In Quebec, health officials registered 434 new cases and eight additional deaths Friday amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of pandemic-related hospitalizations declined by 14 to 260. This comes after 28 patients were discharged and 14 were admitted in the last day.

This includes 68 people in intensive care units across the province, a drop of four compared with the last tally.

When it comes to the inoculation campaign, 14,367 doses of the novel coronavirus vaccine were given in the past 24 hours. Since the rollout started, more than 13.1 million shots have been administered in Quebec.

The latest screening information shows 28,997 tests were conducted Wednesday.

Quebec’s caseload reached 421,791 while the death toll linked to the pandemic stood at 11,466 as of Friday.

Over the course of the health crisis, more than 405,000 Quebecers have recovered.

