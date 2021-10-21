Hamilton police warn of ‘suspicious’ driver connected with incidents allegedly targeting women

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police are alerting the public about a SUV driver at large who allegedly targeted women in two separate incidents on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Investigators say the first incident happened Oct. 21 around 2 a.m. and involved a “female in distress” call near Dunsmure Road after a woman accepted a ride from the man.

“While parked near Strathcona Avenue, the male became aggressive and pulled out a steel pipe and threatened to beat her with it,” police said in a release.

“The woman managed to escape the vehicle and fled on foot through the parking lot yelling for help.”

Detectives believe earlier reports of a suspicious person near Lawrence and Mount Albion roads may be the same man.

Story continues below advertisement

In that incident, a female also accepted a ride from a man in what was described as dark-coloured Jeep.

“The woman became fearful after seeing the male holding a knife in his lap,” Investigators said.

Read more: 2 people facing charges for attempted armed car robbery in Niagara Falls

“The woman got out of the car after the male ordered her to exit when he approached a Hamilton Police RIDE lane.”

The suspect is believed to be driving a black SUV or Jeep and is described as six feet tall with long hair buzzed on the sides.

He also had tattoos on both arms and hands

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police or call Crime Stopper anonymously.

Advertisement