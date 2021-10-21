Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Hamilton police warn of ‘suspicious’ driver connected with incidents allegedly targeting women

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 21, 2021 11:54 pm
Hamilton police warn of ‘suspicious’ driver connected with incidents allegedly targeting women - image View image in full screen
Don Mitchell / Global News

Hamilton police are alerting the public about a SUV driver at large who allegedly targeted women in two separate incidents on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Investigators say the first incident happened Oct. 21 around 2 a.m. and involved a “female in distress” call near Dunsmure Road after a woman accepted a ride from the man.

“While parked near Strathcona Avenue, the male became aggressive and pulled out a steel pipe and threatened to beat her with it,” police said in a release.

Read more: Hamilton police investigating fire that ‘fully engulfed’ vehicles outside sports complex

“The woman managed to escape the vehicle and fled on foot through the parking lot yelling for help.”

Detectives believe earlier reports of a suspicious person near Lawrence and Mount Albion roads may be the same man.

Story continues below advertisement

In that incident, a female also accepted a ride from a man in what was described as dark-coloured Jeep.

“The woman became fearful after seeing the male holding a knife in his lap,” Investigators said.

Read more: 2 people facing charges for attempted armed car robbery in Niagara Falls

“The woman got out of the car after the male ordered her to exit when he approached a Hamilton Police RIDE lane.”

The suspect is believed to be driving a black SUV or Jeep and is described as six feet tall with long hair buzzed on the sides.

He also had tattoos on both arms and hands

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police or call Crime Stopper anonymously.

Click to play video: 'Ford government’s political strategy heavily focused on labour' Ford government’s political strategy heavily focused on labour
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton Police tagHamilton news tagSuspicious Man tagDunsmure Road tagmount albion road tagStrathcona Avenue tagLawrence Road tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers