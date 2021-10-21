California high school teacher on leave after ‘offensive’ Native American depiction

Send this page to someone via email

A teacher at a California high school has been placed on leave after being filmed doing what is being described as an “offensive depiction” of Native American culture.

In a video posted to Instagram, the teacher — who was not named in the video or by the high school — is seen wearing a headdress and dancing with her arms up in the air while making several noises.

Story continues below advertisement

The description in the video said that the student, who identifies as Native American, began filming his teacher after several minutes of “war hooping and tomahawk chopping.”

According to the post, the video was taken at John W. North high school in Riverside, Calif., in a math class, and that the student felt he “had the right to record” as he felt that “violence was being committed against him.”

A recording of one of our teachers has been widely circulated on social media. Click here for RUSD’s statement: https://t.co/P6nID4cMo3 pic.twitter.com/REemTRN6e8 — Riverside Unified School District (@RiversideUSD) October 21, 2021

In a statement Thursday, the Riverside Unified School District Administration confirmed that it was a recording of one of their teachers and that she has been placed on leave.

Story continues below advertisement

“These behaviors are completely unacceptable and an offensive depiction of the vast and expansive Native American cultures and practices,” read the statement.

2:20 Joyce Echaquan would still be alive if she were white, says coroner Joyce Echaquan would still be alive if she were white, says coroner – Oct 5, 2021

“Her actions do not represent the values of our district. The teacher has been placed on leave while the District conducts an investigation.”

The video of the teacher, which quickly viral online, prompted widespread anger and criticism.

There’s an easier and much less racist way to teach the soh-cah-toa rules for trig — Dad Joke Enthusiast (@MDthrice) October 21, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s an easier and much less racist way to teach the soh-cah-toa rules for trig,” wrote one user on Twitter.

All that to teach a class SohCahToa? SohCahToa is like the only thing I remember from HS, and the teacher didn’t disrespect or mock our indigenous ancestors to get me to remember it. — Josh (@imjoshphoto) October 21, 2021

“All that to teach a class SohCahToa? SohCahToa is like the only thing I remember from HS, and the teach didn’t disrespect or mock our Indigenous ancestors to get me to remember it,” wrote another user.