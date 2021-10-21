Nearly 1 in 25 British Columbians have caught COVID-19 since pandemic started

Send this page to someone via email

More than 200,000 British Columbians, or nearly one in 25 people living in the province, have contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic started in 2020, provincial health officials announced Thursday.

About one in 100 of those people have died, while about one in 20 of them have been hospitalized at some point.

The province reported four deaths, along with 715 new cases in its daily update, lifting B.C.’s seven-day average for new cases to 641 and active cases to 4,965.

Of the new cases, 285 were in the Fraser Health region, 60 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 137 were in the Interior Health region, 172 were in the Northern Health region and 61 were in the Island Health region.

There were 377 active cases in hospital, up seven overnight, of whom 136 were in critical or intensive care, an overnight drop of three.

The hospitalization numbers do not include patients who were no longer infectious but remained in hospital for other treatment — a figure officials have not provided since Sept. 21, despite promises to do so.

More than 4.14 million British Columbians, accounting for 89.4 per cent of those eligible, have had at least one dose of vaccine.

Of them, more than 3.88 million people, accounting for 83.8 per cent of those eligible, have had two doses.

People who were not fully vaccinated accounted for 66.4 per cent of new cases over the last week and 76.2 per cent of hospitalizations over the last two weeks.

Since the start of the pandemic, B.C. has reported 200,245 cases, while 2,096 people have died.

