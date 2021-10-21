Nova Scotians can now take driver licence knowledge tests online, with ‘anti-fraud features’

Send this page to someone via email

New drivers in Nova Scotia will now be able to take their knowledge test — the first step in obtaining a licence — online.

The province announced the new bilingual service on Thursday, calling it a more “convenient option” to get a learner’s licence.

“We are introducing another digital service to make it easier and more convenient for Nova Scotians to access government programs,” said Colton LeBlanc, Minister of Service Nova Scotia and Internal Services, in a release.

"The new service means Nova Scotians can complete the driver licence knowledge test at their convenience and from the comfort of their home."

The province notes that there are “security controls in place” and anti-fraud features to “protect the integrity of the test.”

Among the features, the online knowledge test will need to be taken on a device that has a camera, so that the system can “capture the applicant” during the test.

The knowledge test can still be taken in person, and costs $15.15. People need to pass this test in order to receive a learner’s driver licence or commercial driver licence.