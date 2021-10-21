Menu

Canada

Nova Scotians can now take driver licence knowledge tests online, with ‘anti-fraud features’

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted October 21, 2021 12:29 pm
A new program being launched in Saskatchewan focuses on seniors and keeping them safe behind the wheel. View image in full screen
Nova Scotians will now be able to take their driver licence knowledge test online. File/Global News

New drivers in Nova Scotia will now be able to take their knowledge test — the first step in obtaining a licence — online.

The province announced the new bilingual service on Thursday, calling it a more “convenient option” to get a learner’s licence.

Nova Scotians can now renew their driver's licence online

“We are introducing another digital service to make it easier and more convenient for Nova Scotians to access government programs,” said Colton LeBlanc, Minister of Service Nova Scotia and Internal Services, in a release.

“The new service means Nova Scotians can complete the driver licence knowledge test at their convenience and from the comfort of their home.”

The province notes that there are “security controls in place” and anti-fraud features to “protect the integrity of the test.”

Among the features, the online knowledge test will need to be taken on a device that has a camera, so that the system can “capture the applicant” during the test.

The knowledge test can still be taken in person, and costs $15.15. People need to pass this test in order to receive a learner’s driver licence or commercial driver licence.

