Manitoba to let state of emergency expire

The provincewide state of emergency under the Emergency Measures Act will be expiring Thursday, announced Premier Kelvin Goertzen and Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler in a release.

The state of emergency to help protect Manitobans from the impact of COVID-19 was put into effect on March 20, 2020 and will expire at 4 p.m.

The state of emergency allowed for a number of emergency orders to be made that were beyond the scope of the Public Health Act.

That included orders regarding personal care home staffing and restricting staff movement between homes.

Temporary suspension orders such as corporate meeting provisions to allow for virtual meetings, in-person commissioning and witnessing to be done remotely, and providing relief related to youth exiting care under the Child and Family Services Act, are also no longer required.

However, public health orders governing mask use and vaccinations are still in effect.

“As we continue to move toward a post-pandemic Manitoba, we want to remind everyone, although the state of emergency is expiring, COVID-19 is still here,” Goertzen added.

The province says it can declare a new state of emergency if required in the future.

