Surrey B.C. wedding celebration, including ferris wheel, draws complaints and tickets

A big wedding celebration in Surrey B.C. Tuesday night, involving a lit ferris wheel, drew onlookers and complaints.

The City of Surrey said bylaw officers, along with Surrey RCMP members, were called to a home on 192 Street after receiving multiple noise and traffic complaints from neighbours. Officers found a large ferris wheel on the grounds of the home and what appeared to be a wedding celebration.

Bylaw officers issued 15 tickets for parking infractions and also had a number of vehicles towed, the city said in a statement.

They also advised the organizer of the wedding to put and end to their activities due to the noise and the disruption.

The City of Surrey said bylaw officers were back again Wednesday morning, along with RCMP and City of Surrey Building and Electrical Inspectors due to the “multiple illegal tents setup at the back of the property.”

The city issued a Stop Work Order to the property owner for not obtaining permits for the large tents, the city said.

The owner was also issued compliance orders due to concerns over the electrical setup.

According to the city, RCMP are considering issuing fines for violations of the public health order regarding COVID-19.

In addition, bylaw officers will be issuing fines for zoning and building infractions, the city said in its statement.