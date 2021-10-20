Aeon Group says film district near Hamilton’s West Harbour is still ‘viable’ despite challenges

Send this page to someone via email

A group working to establish a film production district near Hamilton’s West Harbour is reporting some progress.

It’s been two and a half years since Aeon Studio Group entered into a memorandum of understanding with the city.

Spokesman Jeff Anders appeared before councillors on Wednesday saying they’ve “marshalled” about $20 million in investment towards their vision for the Barton-Tiffany lands.

Despite challenges related to the site, including soil contamination, Anders says Aeon remains convinced that its plan is “viable.”

“We don’t own this land, yet,” acknowledges Anders. “Needless to say, we’re moving in that direction.”

He adds that, “We expect to secure the necessary approvals to start construction on the least challenging parts of the site within two years, and on the most challenging parts of the site within five years.”

View image in full screen An artists rendering of a proposed film production district near Hamilton’s west harbour. The shot is an overhead look at the Barton-Tiffany lands. Aeon Studio Group (Aeon)

Aeon Studio Group’s goal is to create hundreds of jobs within the hub, featuring studios for the production of film, television, gaming, animation and music.

Architectural renderings, unveiled on Wednesday, also feature office space for creative industry companies, event spaces, artist live-work studios and an outdoor public plaza, described as the “beating heart” of the district.

Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger is among those voicing excitement at the potential development.

“We’re not trying to create Hollywood here,” says Eisenberger, “but we’re trying to get our piece of an industry that is exploding all around us.”

Anders stresses that Aeon produced the renderings to facilitate a conversation with the community.

“They’re a starting point for a discussion with our neighbours and all stakeholders to collect ideas and priorities before turning the preliminary vision into a substantive plan.”

Over the next several months, Aeon says it will host workshops, open-to-the-public meetings and consultations with neighbours and stakeholders.

View image in full screen An artist’s post construction rendering of the intersection on Barton Street West at Caroline Street. Aeon Studio Group are working to establish a film production district near Hamilton’s West Harbour.