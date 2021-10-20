Edmonton election: recount requested after tight race in Ipiihkoohkanipiaohtsi

Send this page to someone via email

A council candidate in the south Edmonton ward of Ipiihkoohkanipiaohtsi has requested a recount in Monday night’s election.

Just 33 votes separated the top two candidates. Councillor-elect Jennifer Rice received 5,833 votes and candidate Rhiannon Hoyle received 5,800 votes, according to unofficial election results.

The narrow margin of victory has led to Hoyle officially asking for a recount. Hoyle’s campaign manager said the decision was made after Hoyle received several messages from residents in the ward.

“In such a tight race with only 33 votes separating the two candidates, she wants to ensure every vote is counted and to reassure all voters the legitimacy of democracy is upheld,” Serena Mah said in a statement.

According to the Local Authorities Election Act, applications for a recount must happen within 44 hours of the polls closing on election day. Polls closed at 8 p.m. Monday night.

The returning officer must complete the recount within 96 hours of polls closing.

Mah said Hoyle emailed Elections Edmonton and the city clerk on Wednesday morning to request the recount.

The race in Ipiihkoohkanipiaohtsi was the tightest on election night. The second-tightest race was in Anirniq where councillor-elect Erin Rutherford nudged out incumbent Bev Esslinger by 273 votes.

Ipiihkoohkanipiaohtsi covers an area from 34 Avenue NW south to the city’s boundary and Calgary Trail west to the Whitemud Creek Ravine and 170 Street.

Official election results from all of Monday night’s races are expected no later than noon Friday.

Global News has reached out to Elections Edmonton for more information.