Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 death toll nears 800 as 246 cases added

For 46 straight days, Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 death toll has risen. As the province reported five new deaths Wednesday, the total now sits at 798.

The five recently deceased who tested positive for the virus include two people in both the 80-plus and 60-to-79 age groups while the other was between 20 and 39 years old.

Hospitals in the province are currently providing care for 323 patients with COVID-19: 241 are receiving inpatient care and 82 are in ICUs. As of Wednesday, 73.7 per cent of the hospitalized patients were not fully vaccinated.

Two more patients have been transferred to Ontario, for a total of three Saskatchewan cases that have been sent for care out-of-province.

According to the Saskatchewan government’s dashboard on Wednesday, there were 246 new cases, bringing the overall infection total in Saskatchewan to 75,185. The seven-day average of new daily infections decreased to 307 from 319 on Tuesday.

Saskatchewan’s active infections decreased, now sitting at 3,174. The Saskatoon zone leads the province with 765.

The number of recoveries from the virus has grown by 500 to a total of 71,213.

According to the dashboard, 2,358 COVID-19 tests were performed on Tuesday. To date, 1,199,438 tests have been carried out in the province.

The total number of vaccines administered in the province is 1,630,649.

Of Wednesday’s 246 new cases, the provincial government said 184 people were unvaccinated, which included 76 ineligible children under the age of 12.

