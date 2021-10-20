Menu

Canada

Mount Saint Vincent University apologizes for ties to residential school system

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 20, 2021 3:18 pm
Ramona Lumpkin, interim Mount Saint Vincent University president and vice-chancellor, gathered with a group of Indigenous community representatives, including residential school survivors, First Nation community leaders, Elders, MSVU L’nu Advisory Circle members, and university representatives for a ceremony of apology and commitment. View image in full screen
Ramona Lumpkin, interim Mount Saint Vincent University president and vice-chancellor, gathered with a group of Indigenous community representatives, including residential school survivors, First Nation community leaders, Elders, MSVU L’nu Advisory Circle members, and university representatives for a ceremony of apology and commitment. Provided/MSVU

Mount Saint Vincent University in Nova Scotia has formally apologized for its connection to Canada’s residential school system.

Interim university president Ramona Lumpkin gathered with a group of Indigenous community leaders, residential school survivors and university representatives today to perform a ceremony of apology and commitment on the school’s Halifax campus.

Read more: Trudeau’s claim residential school records released ‘not accurate,’ says truth and reconciliation centre

Lumpkin noted that the school’s founders and previous owners, the Sisters of Charity Halifax, had members who staffed residential schools in Nova Scotia and British Columbia.

Members were stationed at the Shubenacadie Residential School, which was open from 1930 to 1967 about 60 kilometres north of Halifax, and the Cranbrook Residential School in southeastern B.C. from the late nineteenth century to 1970.

Lumpkin also said Mount Saint Vincent would be committing to several actions to improve its relationship to Indigenous people on campus and in the province.

She said commitments include expanding financial aid for Indigenous students and adding more Indigenous content to courses.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
