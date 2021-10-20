Menu

Comments

Crime

Suspect in downtown Calgary machete attacks found fit to stand trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 20, 2021 2:39 pm
Calgary police cordoned off a section of the downtown core Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 as officers investigated two reported stabbings in the area. View image in full screen
Calgary police cordoned off a section of the downtown core Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 as officers investigated two reported stabbings in the area. Michael King/Global News

A Calgary man charged following two downtown machete attacks has been found fit to stand trial.

Conner Dery, who is 25, is charged with aggravated assault and carrying a concealed weapon in the attacks last week at a light-rail transit platform and a nearby bus shelter.

Read more: Calgary man charged for downtown machete attack; other incidents being investigated

Police say the attacks appeared to be random and two people were sent to hospital.

Police have confirmed that Dery is the son of a Calgary Police Service officer who recognized his son on CCTV footage and notified investigators.

Dery was in court Wednesday and a psychiatrist found that, despite having suffered a brain injury when he was 12, Dery is able to stand trial.

Story continues below advertisement

An Edmonton prosecutor has been appointed to handle the case, which is to be back in court Oct. 26.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
