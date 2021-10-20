Menu

Crime

Investigation launched into police chase early Wednesday in Laval

By Brayden Jagger Haines The Canadian Press
Posted October 20, 2021 8:00 am
Investigators are looking into a police car chase in Laval. Wednesday, October 20, 2021. View image in full screen
Investigators are looking into a police car chase in Laval. Wednesday, October 20, 2021. Brayden Jagger Haines

The Bureau des Enquêtes Indépendantes (BEI) has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding a car chase involving the Laval police department.

At around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers from the Laval police department reportedly located a vehicle that had been reported stolen in a commercial parking lot on Boulevard Curé-Labelle in Laval.

The officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to pull over, according to the BEI.

Read more: BEI clarifies that teen did not receive CPR after being shot by Quebec police

Following a brief chase that lasted about a minute, the driver of the vehicle reportedly lost control and struck at least one parked vehicle and a lamppost.

An 18-year-old female passenger was seriously injured in the collision, according to investigators.

Story continues below advertisement

The injured woman was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Following BEI procedures, the Sûreté du Québec is conducting a parallel investigation. Working under the supervision of the BEI, SQ investigators will be looking into the circumstances leading up to the crash.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
