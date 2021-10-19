Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan RCMP looking for missing man last seen nearly 3 months ago

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted October 19, 2021 9:04 pm
RCMP say it’s believed Benjamin Matthews was last seen in the Assiniboia, Sask., area on July 23, 2021. View image in full screen
RCMP say it’s believed Benjamin Matthews was last seen in the Assiniboia, Sask., area on July 23, 2021. Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

Saskatoon RCMP are asking for help for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

It is believed Benjamin Matthews, 36, was last seen in the Assiniboia, Sask., area on July 23, but it is not confirmed if he is still in the area, read a press release on Tuesday. Police received a missing persons report on Monday.

RCMP said he may be travelling anywhere in Canada and his current whereabouts are unknown.

Family and police would like to speak with Matthews to confirm his well-being, read the press release on Tuesday.

Police described the man as being five-foot-eight, 200 pounds with red hair and blue eyes. They added Matthews may also have a beard.

RCMP released these images of several of Benjamin Matthews’ tattoos. View image in full screen
RCMP released these images of several of Benjamin Matthews’ tattoos. Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

Anyone with information is asked to contact their nearest police service or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Assiniboia is approximately 150 km southwest of Regina.

