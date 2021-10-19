2 new COVID-19 victims reported in Waterloo Region as death toll climbs to 302

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health reported two new COVID-19 deaths and another eight positive tests for the coronavirus on Tuesday.

The deaths are the second and third reported in the month of October and bring the death toll in the area up to 302.

“Today, we are reporting two deaths in our community related to COVID-19.,” Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, medical officer of health stated.

“The individuals were a female in her 70s and a female in her 80s. I wish to express my deep sympathy to the family and loved ones of each individual.”

One of those who died was a resident of Trinity Village Studios retirement home in Kitchener, which has been under an outbreak status since Oct. 7.

Story continues below advertisement

The eight new COVID-19 cases bring the total for the region to 19,939 and drop the rolling seven-day average number of new daily cases to 12.4.

Another 16 people were cleared of the virus, as the total number of resolved cases in the area climbs to 19,528.

1:41 Changing travel rules to be aware of when booking winter vacations Changing travel rules to be aware of when booking winter vacations

The area is down to 107 active COVID-19 cases, with six of those cases involving people in area hospitals, three of whom are in intensive care.

Waterloo Region still has four active COVID-19 outbreaks, a total that is unchanged from Monday. Two of the four are connected to schools.

Waterloo Public Health reported that there have now been 885,951 COVID-19 vaccinations done in the area, which is 884 more than it reported on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

The agency also says that 439,127 residents are now fully vaccinated, which is 618 more than it reported 24 hours early.

This means that 86.4 per cent of eligible residents are now fully vaccinated, a number that falls to 74.4 per cent when you include the entire population.

Elsewhere, Ontario reported 328 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the ninth day in a row the count is less than 500. The provincial case total now stands at 595,563.

Of the 328 new cases recorded, the data showed 177 were unvaccinated people, 16 were partially vaccinated people, 105 were fully vaccinated people and for 30 people the vaccination status was unknown.

According to Tuesday’s report, 60 cases were recorded in Peel Region, 52 in Toronto, 20 in Ottawa, 19 in Windsor-Essex, 18 in Middlesex-London, 17 in Hamilton and 16 in Lambton Public Health.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 15 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,819 as four more deaths were recorded.

—with files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

Story continues below advertisement