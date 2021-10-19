New Ottawa COVID-19 cases in single digits

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa Public Health reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the first time the daily case count has been in the single digits since mid-August.

Active COVID-19 cases in the city dropped to 237 on Tuesday, which typically marks the lowest day of the week for new infections.

More than half of the active cases in the city are connected with residents under 30.

There are still seven people in hospital locally with an active case of the virus, with five patients in the intensive care unit.

No new deaths or outbreaks in the COVID-19 pandemic were included in the latest report.

