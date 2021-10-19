SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

New Ottawa COVID-19 cases in single digits

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted October 19, 2021 3:13 pm
Ottawa Public Health reported eight new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths related to the virus on Tuesday. View image in full screen
Ottawa Public Health reported eight new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths related to the virus on Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Ottawa Public Health reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the first time the daily case count has been in the single digits since mid-August.

Active COVID-19 cases in the city dropped to 237 on Tuesday, which typically marks the lowest day of the week for new infections.

Read more: COVID-19: 90% of eligible Ottawa residents have at least 1 vaccine dose

More than half of the active cases in the city are connected with residents under 30.

There are still seven people in hospital locally with an active case of the virus, with five patients in the intensive care unit.

No new deaths or outbreaks in the COVID-19 pandemic were included in the latest report.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Pfizer asks Health Canada to approve vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11' Pfizer asks Health Canada to approve vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11
Pfizer asks Health Canada to approve vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagOttawa Public Health tagottawa covid tagOttawa COVID cases tagOttawa covid hospitalizations tagOttawa covid outbreaks tagOttawa coroanvirus tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers