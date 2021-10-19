Kitchener man charged in connection with Walpole Island homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police in Lambton County say a 20-year-old Kitchener man is the latest person to be charged in connection with a homicide on Walpole Island First Nation.

Oyebode Oyenuga of Windsor was reported missing to police in Windsor in February and a few weeks later his body was discovered on Walpole Island.

The local police force teamed up with the Lambton County OPP to investigate Oyenuga’s death and since August, four other men from Toronto and Windsor have been arrested and are facing murder charges.

A police spokesperson said they will be announcing another arrest soon but did not provide any more details.

On Friday, Lambton County OPP along with Waterloo Regional Police, made the latest arrest at a home in Kitchener.

The Kitchener man is facing charges of accessory after the fact to murder and indignity to a dead body.