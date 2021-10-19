Menu

Crime

Armoured truck guards attacked and robbed Monday night in Parc-Extension

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 19, 2021 7:48 am
Montreal Police investigate an armed robbery in Montreal's Parc-Extension district. Monday, October 18, 2021. View image in full screen
Montreal Police investigate an armed robbery in Montreal's Parc-Extension district. Monday, October 18, 2021. TVA

Two armoured truck employees were attacked and robbed late Monday night in the Parc-Extension borough of Montreal.

The armed robbery took place at around 11 p.m. Monday, near a bank on Jean-Talon Street West near Querbes Street.

The guards were transporting money from the bank to the armoured vehicle when they were attacked and robbed by two individuals, according to police.

Read more: Police investigate possible armed robbery at Montreal bank

The two guards were pepper-sprayed by their assailants, and at least one gunshot was fired, but neither victim was hit, police said.

The guards were treated at the scene for pepper spray injuries.

The two suspects fled the scene on foot, according to witnesses.

Police will be checking neighbourhood surveillance cameras in their investigation.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
