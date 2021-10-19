Armoured truck guards attacked and robbed Monday night in Parc-Extension

Send this page to someone via email

Two armoured truck employees were attacked and robbed late Monday night in the Parc-Extension borough of Montreal.

The armed robbery took place at around 11 p.m. Monday, near a bank on Jean-Talon Street West near Querbes Street.

The guards were transporting money from the bank to the armoured vehicle when they were attacked and robbed by two individuals, according to police.

The two guards were pepper-sprayed by their assailants, and at least one gunshot was fired, but neither victim was hit, police said.

The guards were treated at the scene for pepper spray injuries.

The two suspects fled the scene on foot, according to witnesses.

Police will be checking neighbourhood surveillance cameras in their investigation.