41 COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region over 3-day span

Waterloo Public Health reported 41 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Monday, lifting the total number of COVID-19 cases in the area to 19,931.

The agency is no longer reporting numbers on Saturday or Sunday so this represents three days’ worth of numbers.

It also pushed the rolling seven-day average daily number of new cases up slightly to 14.

Another 50 cases were also resolved over the weekend, pushing the total number of resolved cases up to 19,931.

There has only been one COVID-19 death reported in October as the death toll for the area remains at 300.

This leaves the area with 115, active COVID-19 cases, up slightly from where things stood on Friday.

Of those cases, seven involve people who are in area hospitals suffering from COVID-19 while three of those patients are in intensive care.

Waterloo Region is down to four active COVID-19 outbreaks after a new one was reported involving an unnamed manufacturing facility as others ended at Grand River Collegiate Institute in Kitchener, Hespeler Public School in Cambridge and Garderie des Lutins daycare in Kitchener.

Waterloo Public Health reported that 885,067 vaccinations have been done in the region, which is an increase of 2,787 over Friday.

A total of 437,509 area residents are now fully vaccinated, which is 1,811 more than was reported three days earlier.

This means 74.3 per cent of area residents are now fully vaccinated, a number that climbs to 86.28 per cent when discounting those who are ineligible to be vaccinated.

Of the 373 new cases recorded, the data showed 214 were unvaccinated people, 17 were partially vaccinated people, 108 were fully vaccinated people and for 34 people the vaccination status was unknown.

According to Monday’s report, 71 cases were recorded in Peel Region, 62 in Toronto, 36 in Ottawa, 26 in Hamilton and 18 each in Windsor-Essex and York Region.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 15 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,815 as two more deaths were recorded.

—with files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues