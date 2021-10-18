3 arrested after gun fired during fight in Guelph parking lot: police

Guelph police say three people have been arrested after a gun was fired during a fight early Saturday morning.
Officers were called to a strip club in the area of Silvercreek Parkway and Waterloo Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. for reports of a brawl in the parking lot.
“Investigation revealed there had been a physical confrontation in the parking lot during which a male brandished a firearm and pistol-whipped another male,” police said in a news release. “Shots were discharged during the altercation but there were no reports of anyone being shot.”
The service added that a man was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Police said they were able to identify two men and a woman, which led to a search warrant being carried out later that night at an apartment on Vanier Drive.
During the search warrant, police said a nine-millimetre handgun was found.
A 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged with discharging a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon and possession of ammunition.
Police also announced that a 31-year-old Guelph man and a 23-year-old Oshawa woman are also facing firearm-related charges.
“In total, 32 criminal charges were laid,” police said. “All three accused were held for bail hearings Monday.”
Police added that the shooting was the second outside the club in October. Just before 2 a.m. on Oct. 2, a man was shot during a fight.
The victim in that shooting has been released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, police said. An arrest has not been made in that case.
The service added that the two shootings are not connected.
