Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3 arrested after gun fired during fight in Guelph parking lot: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted October 18, 2021 1:21 pm
Guelph police say three people have been arrested. View image in full screen
Guelph police say three people have been arrested. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say three people have been arrested after a gun was fired during a fight early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to a strip club in the area of Silvercreek Parkway and Waterloo Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. for reports of a brawl in the parking lot.

Read more: Guelph police arrest 2nd teenager in child pornography investigation

“Investigation revealed there had been a physical confrontation in the parking lot during which a male brandished a firearm and pistol-whipped another male,” police said in a news release. “Shots were discharged during the altercation but there were no reports of anyone being shot.”

The service added that a man was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Police said they were able to identify two men and a woman, which led to a search warrant being carried out later that night at an apartment on Vanier Drive.

Story continues below advertisement

During the search warrant, police said a nine-millimetre handgun was found.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged with discharging a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon and possession of ammunition.

Police also announced that a 31-year-old Guelph man and a 23-year-old Oshawa woman are also facing firearm-related charges.

“In total, 32 criminal charges were laid,” police said. “All three accused were held for bail hearings Monday.”

Click to play video: '14 arrested, $1.2M in cash and drugs seized during raids in Waterloo Region, Perth County' 14 arrested, $1.2M in cash and drugs seized during raids in Waterloo Region, Perth County
14 arrested, $1.2M in cash and drugs seized during raids in Waterloo Region, Perth County – Sep 24, 2021

Police added that the shooting was the second outside the club in October. Just before 2 a.m. on Oct. 2, a man was shot during a fight.

Read more: Guelph police continue to investigate weekend shooting

Story continues below advertisement

The victim in that shooting has been released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, police said. An arrest has not been made in that case.

The service added that the two shootings are not connected.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Shooting tagGuelph tagGuelph Police tagGuelph News tagGuelph crime tagGuelph shooting tagGuelph police shooting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers