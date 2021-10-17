Menu

Sports

Calgary defenceman Rasmus Andersson fined $5,000 for roughing Edmonton’s Yamamoto

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 17, 2021 8:11 pm
Edmonton Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto (56) and Calgary Flames' Rasmus Andersson (4) battle for the puck during second period NHL action in Edmonton on Friday, April 2, 2021. View image in full screen
Edmonton Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto (56) and Calgary Flames' Rasmus Andersson (4) battle for the puck during second period NHL action in Edmonton on Friday, April 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson has been fined $5,000 for roughing Edmonton Oilers forward Kailer Yamamoto.

Andersson was fined the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement between the NHL and the Players’ Association.

The money goes to the players’ emergency assistance fund.

Andersson was assessed minor penalties for both roughing and elbowing at 14:33 of the first period Saturday in Edmonton.

The Flames lost their season-opener 5-2 to the Oilers.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
