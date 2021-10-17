Garage, vehicle destroyed but homes saved in West Kelowna inferno

Send this page to someone via email

A structure fire that sent heavy plumes of black smoke hovering over West Kelowna, B.C., on Sunday afternoon was contained to a garage, limiting damage to nearby homes.

Brent Watson, assistant fire chief, said the intense flames and heat from the burning garage, which was filled with tires, electronics and motorcycles, ignited an adjacent car, torched the sides of two travel trailers and a shed, and melted siding off of two neighboring homes.

The primary residence also suffered damage to siding, yard furniture and ornamental trees, but was saved.

The blaze broke out on Horizon Drive at approximately 3:00 p.m.

“We stretched the lines to the rear of the structure where we found a garage on fire, fully involved and a car inside as well. We were able to knock it down pretty quick,” he told Global News.

View image in full screen The remnants of a garage after a fire tore through the West Kelowna structure on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. Global News

Footage from the scene shows a torched passenger vehicle reduced to its shell and the burned, blackened frame of a garage.

Watson said the cause of the fire is under investigation, but it is not believed to be suspicious.

“It is likely electrical in nature,” he said.

“There was a lot of fuel back there so it would of thrown up a lot of black smoke,” he said.

Watson noted the outcome could have been much worse, given the location in a densely populated area.

“In a development like this where the homes are quite close together, it is imperative that we get here quickly, which we did today, and prevented any further loss.”

No one was injured.