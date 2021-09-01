Suspicious fire doused in loading dock of West Kelowna Walmart

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties are investigating a suspicious fire that was sparked early Wednesday in the loading dock of West Kelowna’s Walmart.

A report of smoke was called in at around 2 a.m. and when West Kelowna Fire and Rescue arrived at the Louie Drive Walmart, they found a tractor-trailer engulfed in flames at the loading dock, said Lionel Bateman, assistant fire chief, in a press release.

0:55 Fire starts along Westside Road in West Kelowna Fire starts along Westside Road in West Kelowna – Aug 24, 2021

“Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly, keeping the fire damage to the trailer and the exterior of the building,” Bateman said.

There was, however, a significant amount of smoke in the interior of the building so the fire department ventilated the structure.

Bateman added the fire is suspicious in nature, though did not say why that appeared to be the case.

The RCMP and West Kelowna Fire investigators will remain on the scene throughout the morning.