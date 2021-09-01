Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspicious fire doused in loading dock of West Kelowna Walmart

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted September 1, 2021 10:15 am
West Kelowna firefighters responded to a fire at the Walmart Wednesday morning. View image in full screen
West Kelowna firefighters responded to a fire at the Walmart Wednesday morning. Global News

Mounties are investigating a suspicious fire that was sparked early Wednesday in the loading dock of West Kelowna’s Walmart.

A report of smoke was called in at around 2 a.m. and when West Kelowna Fire and Rescue arrived at the Louie Drive Walmart, they found a tractor-trailer engulfed in flames at the loading dock, said Lionel Bateman, assistant fire chief, in a press release.

Click to play video: 'Fire starts along Westside Road in West Kelowna' Fire starts along Westside Road in West Kelowna
Fire starts along Westside Road in West Kelowna – Aug 24, 2021

“Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly, keeping the fire damage to the trailer and the exterior of the building,” Bateman said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

There was, however, a significant amount of smoke in the interior of the building so the fire department ventilated the structure.

Read more: West Kelowna residents hold drive-by parade for crews fighting Mount Law wildfire

Bateman added the fire is suspicious in nature, though did not say why that appeared to be the case.

The RCMP and West Kelowna Fire investigators will remain on the scene throughout the morning.

Read more: Area restriction order being ignored for Mount Law wildfire, say officials

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagWest Kelowna tagWalmart tagSuspicious Fire tagWest Kelowna Fire Rescue tagWest Kelowna RCMP tagLouie Drive tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers