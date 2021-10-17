3 new COVID-19 deaths in N.B., 2 of which were in their 40s

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is reporting three new COVID-related deaths on Sunday, including two people who were in their 40s.

All three people were from Zone 5 (Campbellton region). The third person was in their 80s.

“I wish to express my condolences to the loved ones of the people who lost their life as a result of COVID-19,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, in a news release.

“I remind all New Brunswickers to continue to wear a mask in indoor public spaces, wash your hands frequently and get fully vaccinated if you have not yet done so. In addition, circuit breaker measures are still in effect in three areas, with stronger restrictions regarding travel and gatherings.”

Public Health reported 58 new cases and 117 recoveries. This brings the province’s active case count to 935.

According to the province, of the new cases, 35 are unvaccinated, five are partially vaccinated and 20 are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, there are 57 people in hospital, with 18 in ICU. Of those 18, 16 are unvaccinated and two are partially vaccinated.

Of all those in hospital, 29 are unvaccinated, six are partially vaccinated and 22 are fully vaccinated.

Public Health said 82.4 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are now fully vaccinated and 91.5 per cent have received their first dose of a vaccine.

Rapid testing expands

Public Health says it is doubling the number of rapid test kits at each of its pick-up locations on Monday and throughout the week to “help meet the initial high demand.”

On Saturday, the distribution of the free kits was forced to close early due to long lineups and heavy demand.

“All the pick-up centres will be open during their scheduled hours or until the daily supply has been given out,” the province said in a news release.

The availability of the tests will be ongoing as more deliveries come into the centres.

“It is so important that anyone who has a positive result on a rapid test register for a Gold Standard PCR COVID-19 lab test. This can be done online through the GNB Coronavirus website or calling Telecare 811,” said Russell.

“Everyone must remember the rapid screening tests are more reliable when completed regularly, for example, using a test every other day from a kit of five tests.”

People directed to isolate by Public Health cannot leave isolation if they receive a negative result from a rapid test.

According to the province, the rapid test screening program is aimed at people aged two and over who have not been confirmed positive for COVID-19. A kit, which has five tests, must also be used over a 10-day period.

“People 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult to acquire a testing kit,” the province notes.

The kits will be available to the public at:

Moncton: Greater Moncton Health Centre, 150 Edmonton Ave., (3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday)

Greater Moncton Health Centre, 150 Edmonton Ave., (3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday) Cocagne : Cocagne Health Clinic, 4813 Rte. 134, (8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday, and 8 a.m. to noon Friday)

: Cocagne Health Clinic, 4813 Rte. 134, (8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday, and 8 a.m. to noon Friday) Moncton : 380 MacNaughton Ave. (10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday)

: 380 MacNaughton Ave. (10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday) Edmundston : Edmundston Regional Hospital, 275 Hébert Blvd., (2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday)

: Edmundston Regional Hospital, 275 Hébert Blvd., (2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday) Clair : Haut-Madawaska Medical Clinic, 809 Principale St., (1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday)

: Haut-Madawaska Medical Clinic, 809 Principale St., (1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday) Grand Falls: Grand Falls General Hospital, 625 Everard H. Daigle Blvd., (8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday)

Grand Falls General Hospital, 625 Everard H. Daigle Blvd., (8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday) Saint-Quentin: Hôtel-Dieu Saint-Joseph de Saint-Quentin, 21 Canada St., (2 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily)

Hôtel-Dieu Saint-Joseph de Saint-Quentin, 21 Canada St., (2 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily) Campbellton: E.L. Murray Medical Clinic, 3 Stanley St., (2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday)

E.L. Murray Medical Clinic, 3 Stanley St., (2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday) Dalhousie : St. Joseph Community Health Centre, 280 Victoria St., (noon to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday)

: St. Joseph Community Health Centre, 280 Victoria St., (noon to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday) Shediac : Shediac Regional Medical Centre, 419 Main St., (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday)

: Shediac Regional Medical Centre, 419 Main St., (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday) Belledune : Jacquet River Health Centre, 41 Mack St., (1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday)

: Jacquet River Health Centre, 41 Mack St., (1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday) Bathurst : Chaleur Regional Hospital, 1750 Sunset Blvd., (12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday)

: Chaleur Regional Hospital, 1750 Sunset Blvd., (12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday) Caraquet : Enfant-Jésus RHSJ Hospital, 1 Saint-Pierre Blvd. W., (1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday)

: Enfant-Jésus RHSJ Hospital, 1 Saint-Pierre Blvd. W., (1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday) Tracadie : Tracadie Hospital, 400 Des Hospitalières St., (1 p.m. to 3 p.m. daily)

: Tracadie Hospital, 400 Des Hospitalières St., (1 p.m. to 3 p.m. daily) Lamèque: Lamèque Hospital and Community Health Centre, 29 De l’Hôpital St., (noon to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday)

Lamèque Hospital and Community Health Centre, 29 De l’Hôpital St., (noon to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday) Paquetville : Paquetville Health Centre, 1096 Du Parc St., (8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday)

: Paquetville Health Centre, 1096 Du Parc St., (8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday) Saint-Isidore: Saint-Isidore Community Health Centre, 3973-1 Des Fondateurs Blvd., (12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday)

Saint-Isidore Community Health Centre, 3973-1 Des Fondateurs Blvd., (12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday) Saint John: Diamond Jubilee Cruise Terminal, (10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday)

Diamond Jubilee Cruise Terminal, (10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday) Fredericton : Exhibition Grounds, 361 Smythe St., (10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday)

: Exhibition Grounds, 361 Smythe St., (10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday) Miramichi: 365 Wellington St. (10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday)