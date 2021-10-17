Canadian among 17 missionaries abducted in Haiti, religious group says

Send this page to someone via email

A Canadian citizen is among 17 Christian Aid Ministries missionaries were abducted in Haiti as they were leaving an orphanage, the religious organization said on Sunday.

The group of missionaries, which also includes 16 U.S. citizens, consists of five men, seven women, and five children, Christian Aid Ministries confirmed in a statement online.

The religious organization said the missionaries were on their way home from building an orphanage when they were kidnapped.

Haitian police inspector Frantz Champagne told The Associated Press that the 400 Mawozo gang kidnapped the group — which also included some elderly people — in Ganthier, a commune located east of the capital of Port-au-Prince.

On its website, the Christian Aid Ministries refers to itself as a “a trustworthy and efficient channel for Amish, Mennonite, and other conservative Anabaptist groups and individuals to minister to physical and spiritual needs around the world.”

— with files from the Associated Press