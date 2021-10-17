Menu

Politics

Canada, U.S. warships transit through Taiwan Strait stirs Chinese anger

By Staff Reuters
Posted October 17, 2021 1:15 pm
Click to play video: 'China’s Xi says ‘reunification’ with Taiwan must and will be realized' China’s Xi says ‘reunification’ with Taiwan must and will be realized
WATCH: China's Xi says ‘reunification’ with Taiwan must and will be realized – Oct 9, 2021

The Chinese military on Sunday condemned the United States and Canada for each sending a warship through the Taiwan Strait last week, saying they were threatening peace and stability in the region.

China claims democratically-ruled Taiwan as its own territory, and has mounted repeated air force missions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) over the past year, provoking anger in Taipei.

Read more: China calls increased military exercises near Taiwan a ‘just’ move to protect peace

China sent around 150 aircraft into the zone over a four-day period beginning on Oct. 1 in a further heightening of tension between Beijing and Taipei that has sparked concern internationally.

The U.S. military said the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Dewey sailed through the narrow waterway that separates Taiwan from its giant neighbor China along with the Canadian frigate HMCS Winnipeg on Thursday and Friday.

“Dewey’s and Winnipeg’s transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the commitment of the United States and our allies and partners to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” it added.

Click to play video: 'Taiwan president vows to uphold ‘democracy and freedom’' Taiwan president vows to uphold ‘democracy and freedom’
Taiwan president vows to uphold ‘democracy and freedom’ – Oct 9, 2021

China’s People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theatre Command said its forces monitored the ships and “stood guard” throughout their passage.

“The United States and Canada colluded to provoke and stir up trouble… seriously jeopardizing peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait,” it said.

“Taiwan is part of Chinese territory. Theater forces always maintain a high level of alert and resolutely counter all threats and provocations.”

Read more: Taiwan will not ‘bow to pressure’ to accept Chinese rule, president says

U.S. Navy ships have been transiting the strait roughly monthly, to the anger of Beijing, which has accused Washington of stoking regional tensions. U.S. allies occasionally also send ships through the strait, including Britain last month.

While tensions across the Taiwan Strait have risen, there has been no shooting and Chinese aircraft have not entered Taiwanese air space, concentrating their activity in the southwestern part of the ADIZ.

Click to play video: 'China questions Canada’s announcement of sailing warship through Taiwan strait' China questions Canada’s announcement of sailing warship through Taiwan strait
China questions Canada’s announcement of sailing warship through Taiwan strait – Sep 11, 2019

While including Taiwanese territorial air space, the ADIZ encompasses a broader area that Taiwan monitors and patrols that acts to give it more time to respond to any threats.

Taiwan’s defense ministry said on Sunday that three Chinese aircraft – two J-16 fighters and an anti-submarine aircraft – flew into the ADIZ again.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo in Beijing, Ben Blanchard in Taipei and Idrees Ali in Washington; Editing by Pravin Char and John Stonestreet)

© 2021 Reuters
