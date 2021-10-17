COVID-19: London and Middlesex adds 10 cases, reports 22 recoveries Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Jump to: Hospitalizations – Outbreaks – Schools – Vaccinations and testing – Ontario – Elgin and Oxford – Huron and Perth – Sarnia and Lambton

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

The region’s case count has risen to 14,291, with 13,929 recoveries (an increase of 22), 119 active cases and 243 deaths.

The number of total cases involving a variant of concern increased by two and is now at 4,274. The breakdown of known variant cases is as follows:

3,384 cases of the Alpha variant

760 cases of the Delta variant (an increase of two)

124 cases of the Gamma variant

two cases of the Beta variant

one case of the Kappa variant

one case of the Zeta variant

There are also two cases listed using the old code numbers, one described as B.1.617 and another listed as B.1.617.3.

Further information can be found on the health unit’s summary of COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London.

Hospitalizations

London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) does not update COVID-19 data over the weekend.

As of Friday, LHSC was caring for nine inpatients with COVID-19, with five or fewer in adult critical care or the intensive care unit.

There were zero COVID-19 inpatients in Children’s Hospital. As a result, there are zero cases in pediatric critical care.

No staff have currently tested positive for COVID-19.

St. Joseph’s Health Care London (SJHCL) reported one non-outbreak case involving a health-care worker.

Outbreaks

As of Sunday, there were no active outbreaks in the region.

The latest outbreak, declared Oct. 6 at Dearness Home, was declared over Saturday.

There are outbreaks reported at the following schools:

Ryerson Public School, on Oct. 10

St. Kateri Catholic School, declared Oct. 7

Providence Reformed Collegiate, declared Oct. 14

Schools

The following schools have cases associated with them, according to the MLHU:

C. C. Carrothers Public School (one case)

Catholic Central High School (one case)

Our Lady of the Pillar Academy (one case)

Providence Reformed Collegiate (three cases)

Saunders Secondary School (one case)

St. Francis Catholic School (one case)

Wilfrid Jury Public School (one case)

There are no active COVID-19 cases associated with child-care or early years centres.

The health unit said at least 122 cases have been reported since the start of the school year involving elementary and secondary schools, and child-care and early years centres.

Vaccinations and testing

The latest vaccination update says as of Oct. 9, 83.2 per cent of residents aged 12 and older were fully vaccinated and 87.9 per cent have had at least one dose.

Since Sept. 3, unvaccinated individuals have accounted for 64.8 per cent of all cases (or 465 of 718 cases) and 64.5 per cent of all hospitalizations.

Meanwhile, 25.1 per cent of all cases (or 180 of 718 cases) involved those who were fully vaccinated while 29 per cent of all hospitalizations (nine of 31) involved individuals who were fully vaccinated.

The rest of the cases involved individuals who were partially vaccinated or not yet protected by vaccination.

Of the eight COVID-19-related deaths reported in the last six weeks, three involved people who were unvaccinated, two involved individuals who were fully vaccinated, two involved people who were partially vaccinated, and one involved someone who was not yet protected by vaccination.

On the health unit’s website, residents can find information on pop-up clinics, mass vaccination clinics and pharmacies; guidance for anyone vaccinated outside of the province or country; transportation support for those in need; and more.

Anyone looking to be tested for COVID-19 can find information about the locations of testing sites on the health unit’s website.

The latest COVID-19 test positivity rate in the region was 1.8 per cent for the week of Sept. 26, unchanged from the week of Sept. 19.

Ontario

Ontario reported 443 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 594,862. It also marks a full week during which cases were below 500.

The death toll in the province has declined to 9,813 as a death was removed from the total number recorded.

Meanwhile, 581,151 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19.

There are more than 10.7 million people fully immunized with two doses, which is 83 per cent of the eligible (12 and older) population. First dose coverage stands at 87.4 per cent.

Active cases in Ontario stand at 3,898.

Test positivity hit 1.4 per cent on Sunday.

Elgin and Oxford

Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) does not update COVID-19 data over the weekend.

On Friday, SWPH reported:



4,483 total cases

92 active cases

4,302 resolved cases

89 deaths to date

1,345 variant of concern cases, with 774 Alpha, 517 Delta and 54 Beta or Gamma

Of the 92 active cases in the region, 47 were in Elgin County (including 14 in Aylmer and Bayam) and 45 were in Oxford County (including 12 in Tillsonburg, 11 in Woodstock).

Three people with COVID-19 were hospitalized, the health unit said, with no cases in the ICU.

One outbreak, declared Oct. 3, was ongoing at Elgin Manor in St. Thomas. The outbreak was tied to two resident cases and two staff cases.

Information on school cases can be found on the websites of the Thames Valley District School Board and the London District Catholic School Board.

The region’s test positivity rate was 2.9 per cent for the week of Oct. 3, up from 2.5 per cent a week earlier.



As of Oct. 14, 82.1 per cent of those aged 12 and older in the region were fully vaccinated while 86.4 per cent have had at least one dose.

Information on where and how to get vaccinated can be found on the health unit’s website.

Huron and Perth

Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH) does not update COVID-19 data over the weekend.

On Friday, HPPH reported:

2,275 total cases

40 active cases

2,170 recoveries

66 deaths to date

Among the 40 active cases, eight were in North Perth and seven in Central Huron. Full case counts by municipality can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

There were no patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday. There was one active COVID-19 case involving a health-care worker.

HPPH reported five outbreaks, though there were no long-term care home, retirement home or hospital outbreaks.

Two of the outbreaks involved schools:

Huron Christian School in Clinton (six student cases)

Stratford District Christian School in Stratford (two student cases)

The other outbreaks were listed as a community outbreak, a congregate living setting outbreak and a workplace outbreak. No further details were provided.

Data on school cases can be found on the websites of the Avon-Maitland District School Board and the Huron-Perth Catholic District School Board.

The region’s test positivity rate was 2.3 per cent for the week of Oct. 3, down from 2.6 per cent the week of Sept. 26.

HPPH’s vaccine dashboard showed that as of Oct. 12, 79.6 per cent of those aged 12 and older were fully vaccinated while 84.1 per cent have had at least one dose.

Information on how and where to get a vaccine can be found on the health unit’s website.

Sarnia and Lambton

On Sunday, Lambton Public Health (LPH) reported:



4,064 total cases (an increase of five)

77 active cases

3,917 resolved cases (an increase of seven)

70 deaths to date

LPH does not update specific COVID-19 data over the weekend.

As of Friday, a total of 582 variant of concern cases were confirmed. Of that total, 439 have been Alpha, 125 have been Delta and 18 have been Gamma.

Five COVID-19 patients were in the care of Bluewater Health.



LPH reported active outbreaks at two unidentified workplaces, declared on Oct. 3 and Oct. 8, linked to four and two cases, respectively.

Three outbreaks linked to schools were active, one at Confederation Central Public School, declared Oct. 12, and linked to fewer than five cases. The two other active outbreaks were declared on Oct. 14 at Cathcart Boulevard Public School and Gregory A Horgan Catholic School, both linked to fewer than five cases.

All active cases at schools within the Lambton Kent District School Board can be found online, as can cases at schools within the St. Clair Catholic District School Board.

The test positivity rate for the week of Oct. 3 was 3.6 per cent, down from 3.7 per cent the week prior.



Among those aged 12 and older, 78.25 per cent are fully vaccinated and 82.6 per cent have had at least one dose.

Residents can book and re-book COVID-19 vaccine appointments or find information on vaccine availability at pharmacies using the health unit’s registration page. People can also call the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222.

Those who are able to get vaccinated on short notice are encouraged to sign up for Lambton Public Health’s daily Vaccine Standby List.

