Ontario reports under 500 new COVID-19 cases for 7th straight day

Ontario reported 443 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 594,862.

It also marks a full week where cases were below 500.

Of the 443 new cases recorded, the data showed 231 were unvaccinated people, 20 were partially vaccinated people, 155 were fully vaccinated people and for 37 people the vaccination status was unknown.

According to Sunday’s report, 58 cases were recorded in Toronto, 80 in Peel Region, 32 in York Region, and 31 in Ottawa.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 30 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has declined to 9,813 as a death was removed from the total number recorded.

As of 8 p.m. on Saturday, 23,011 vaccines (7,712 for a first shot and 15,299 for a second shot) were administered in the last day.

There are more than 10.7 million people fully immunized with two doses, which is 83 per cent of the eligible (12 and older) population. First dose coverage stands at 87.4 per cent.

Meanwhile, 581,151 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 3,898.

The government said 27,395 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 9,440 tests currently under investigation.

Test positivity hit 1.4 per cent on Sunday.

Ontario reported 155 people in general hospital wards with COVID-19 (down by 87 from the previous day) with 164 patients in intensive care units (unchanged) and 93 patients in intensive care units on a ventilator (down by 10.

