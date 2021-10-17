SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ontario reports under 500 new COVID-19 cases for 7th straight day

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted October 17, 2021 10:15 am
Click to play video: 'Small businesses raise concerns over implementation of QR code' Small businesses raise concerns over implementation of QR code
As the province rolls out its new COVID-19 proof-of-vaccination QR code, some businesses are citing concerns over how they will police the measures and say there hasn't been enough support from the government. Brittany Rosen has more.

Ontario reported 443 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 594,862.

It also marks a full week where cases were below 500.

Of the 443 new cases recorded, the data showed 231 were unvaccinated people, 20 were partially vaccinated people, 155 were fully vaccinated people and for 37 people the vaccination status was unknown.

According to Sunday’s report, 58 cases were recorded in Toronto, 80 in Peel Region, 32 in York Region, and 31 in Ottawa.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 30 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has declined to 9,813 as a death was removed from the total number recorded.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: ‘Stay the course’: Children’s health group says Ontario measures working to keep schools open

As of 8 p.m. on Saturday, 23,011 vaccines (7,712 for a first shot and 15,299 for a second shot) were administered in the last day.

There are more than 10.7 million people fully immunized with two doses, which is 83 per cent of the eligible (12 and older) population. First dose coverage stands at 87.4 per cent.

Meanwhile, 581,151 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 3,898.

The government said 27,395 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 9,440 tests currently under investigation.

Test positivity hit 1.4 per cent on Sunday.

Ontario reported 155 people in general hospital wards with COVID-19 (down by 87 from the previous day) with 164 patients in intensive care units (unchanged) and 93 patients in intensive care units on a ventilator (down by 10.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagCOVID tagcoronavirus update tagCoronavirus Cases tagOntario Coronavirus tagOntario COVID tagontario covid numbers tagOntario Covid Cases tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers