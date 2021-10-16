Menu

Crime

Stolen property investigation nets 7 arrests in Brandon

By Marissa Turton & Will Reimer Global News
Posted October 16, 2021 8:37 pm
Seven people are facing charges after police in Brandon allegedly recovered a “large amount” of stolen property earlier this week. View image in full screen
Seven people are facing charges after police in Brandon allegedly recovered a “large amount” of stolen property earlier this week. File Photo

Seven people are facing charges after police in Brandon recovered a “large amount” of allegedly stolen property earlier this week.

On Wednesday, police say a man was seen moving various used tools, which officers believed were stolen.

He was subsequently arrested and the property seized.

Further investigation led police to obtain search warrants for two properties later that day, which is where the additional items were found.

Police say they included tools and power tools, along with more items believed to be stolen, however, officers will be following up to determine who owns what.

Read more: Brandon police bust cocaine trafficking ring, 11 people arrested

Seven people ranging in age from 34 to 46 were arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime for the purpose of trafficking.

Story continues below advertisement

They have a court date in December.

One of the accused, a 44-year-old woman, was arrested on “outstanding charges” in addition to the possession charge and was to appear in court Thursday.

Police encourage the public to record the serial numbers on property they own, so it’s easier to be returned if it’s ever stolen.

