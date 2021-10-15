Kingston police warn against large Queen’s University homecoming gatherings

Send this page to someone via email

With Queen’s University’s homecoming in motion through Sunday, Kingston police released a statement Friday evening warning current and former students against organizing or attending unsanctioned parties over the weekend.

Kingston police say they are aware of a street party expected to be held, and say they will maintain a highly-visible presence in the University District, and along surrounding student housing areas.

“There are a multitude of public safety concerns these illegal gatherings bring with them that include conditions favourable for COVID-19 infection and spread, risk to both pedestrians and motorized traffic, lack of accessibility for other first responders such as Frontenac Paramedic Services and Kingston Fire & Rescue to perform their duties, and binge drinking,” the statement read in part.

Kingston police want organizers and participants to be aware that anyone partaking in a gathering where over 100 people are present outdoors will recieve a $2,000 Administrative Monetary Penalty (AMP) under the City of Kingston’s aggravated nuisance party bylaw.

On top of this hefty fine, organizers will receive a summons to court under the Reopening of Ontario Act (ROA) for a $10,000 fine.

Along with the heavy police presence over homecoming weekend, Kingston police say they have video monitoring capabilities in the University District and images of potential organizers will be released publicly to assist in their identification.

