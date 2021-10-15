First Nations University of Canada announces new President

Today at the First Nations University of Canada in Regina, Dr. Jacqueline Ottman was honoured as the university’s new president.

Ottman is Anishinaabe (Saulteaux), and hails from Fishing Lake First Nation in Saskatchewan.

She began her educational career in 1989, teaching in Calgary, and Ottman’s journey through teaching in both elementary and high school classrooms, followed by serving as Professor and Vice-Provost of Indigenous Engagement at the University of Saskatchewan, has led her back to Treaty 4 Territory and her home community.

Ottman said that she feels gratitude, excitement and a readiness to step into the role at the First Nations University of Canada.

The ceremony that took place at the university included an honour song, blessing of the president and a performance by the Red Dog Dancers.

“I hoping to inspire our Indigenous students,” Ottman said. “Our faculty, our staff, our administration, we are all here because of our students. And so we want to ensure that our students are holistically supported and that they are supported right from entry into the institution, to completing their education here,” she said.