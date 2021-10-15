Menu

Health

4 more Manitobans dead from COVID-19, health officials say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 15, 2021 3:04 pm
A new study out of the University of Manitoba is diving deeper into COVID-19 and those who are the most vulnerable.

Four more Manitobans with COVID-19 have died, provincial health officials reported Friday, bringing the province’s death toll to 1,230.

In addition to the four deaths, 92 new cases were reported, with more than 60 per cent among unvaccinated people.

Read more: First Nation in northern Manitoba dealing with COVID 19 outbreak, shuts down school

The Southern Health region continues to be home to the most new infections, with 30 of the new cases in that area.

Manitoba’s test positivity rate, however, is now down to 3.2 per cent.

