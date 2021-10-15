4 more Manitobans dead from COVID-19, health officials say

Send this page to someone via email

Four more Manitobans with COVID-19 have died, provincial health officials reported Friday, bringing the province’s death toll to 1,230.

In addition to the four deaths, 92 new cases were reported, with more than 60 per cent among unvaccinated people.

The Southern Health region continues to be home to the most new infections, with 30 of the new cases in that area.

Manitoba’s test positivity rate, however, is now down to 3.2 per cent.

