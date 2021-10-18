Menu

Politics

Election 2021: Who’s running in Grande Prairie?

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted October 18, 2021 9:00 am
Grande Prairie residents will head to the polls for the October 2017 municipal election. View image in full screen
Grande Prairie residents will head to the polls for the October 2017 municipal election. City of Grande Prairie

There are four people running for mayor and 19 people running for councillor in the City of Grande Prairie.

Grande Prairie has one mayor and six councillors.

Current Mayor Jackie Clayton is seeking re-election while Councillor Eunice Friesen has thrown her hat in the ring for the top job.

Councillors Dylan Bressey, Kevin P. O’Toole, Yad Minhas and Chris Thiessen are seeking re-election as well.

Councillor Wade Pilat has chosen not to run again.

A full list of mayoral and council candidates is below.

The municipal election is Oct. 18 and you can read more about the City of Grande Prairie candidates on the city’s website.

Mayoral candidates

Jackie Clayton (Incumbent)
Eunice Friesen
Glyn Grüner
Bryan Petryshyn

Council candidates

Ejibola Folashade Adetokynbo-Taiwo
Grant Berg
Gladys Blackmore
Wendy Bosch
Dylan Bressey (Incumbent)
Tammy Brown
Melissa J. Erickson
Gerald Scott Hafner
Michelle Lana Jasper
John Lehners
Kevin McLean
Yad Minhas (Incumbent)
Paul Rovin Ngemital
Mike O’Connor
Kevin P. O’Toole (Incumbent)
Solomon Okhifoh
Sarvinder Singh
Chris Thiessen (Incumbent)
Neil Tuazon

