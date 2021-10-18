Election 2021: Who’s running in Grande Prairie?

There are four people running for mayor and 19 people running for councillor in the City of Grande Prairie.
Grande Prairie has one mayor and six councillors.
Current Mayor Jackie Clayton is seeking re-election while Councillor Eunice Friesen has thrown her hat in the ring for the top job.
Councillors Dylan Bressey, Kevin P. O’Toole, Yad Minhas and Chris Thiessen are seeking re-election as well.
Councillor Wade Pilat has chosen not to run again.
A full list of mayoral and council candidates is below.
The municipal election is Oct. 18 and you can read more about the City of Grande Prairie candidates on the city’s website.
Mayoral candidates
Jackie Clayton (Incumbent)
Eunice Friesen
Glyn Grüner
Bryan Petryshyn
Council candidates
Ejibola Folashade Adetokynbo-Taiwo
Grant Berg
Gladys Blackmore
Wendy Bosch
Dylan Bressey (Incumbent)
Tammy Brown
Melissa J. Erickson
Gerald Scott Hafner
Michelle Lana Jasper
John Lehners
Kevin McLean
Yad Minhas (Incumbent)
Paul Rovin Ngemital
Mike O’Connor
Kevin P. O’Toole (Incumbent)
Solomon Okhifoh
Sarvinder Singh
Chris Thiessen (Incumbent)
Neil Tuazon
