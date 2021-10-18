Election 2021: Who’s running in Grande Prairie?

Send this page to someone via email

There are four people running for mayor and 19 people running for councillor in the City of Grande Prairie.

Grande Prairie has one mayor and six councillors.

Current Mayor Jackie Clayton is seeking re-election while Councillor Eunice Friesen has thrown her hat in the ring for the top job.

Councillors Dylan Bressey, Kevin P. O’Toole, Yad Minhas and Chris Thiessen are seeking re-election as well.

Councillor Wade Pilat has chosen not to run again.

A full list of mayoral and council candidates is below.

The municipal election is Oct. 18 and you can read more about the City of Grande Prairie candidates on the city’s website.

Mayoral candidates

Jackie Clayton (Incumbent)

Eunice Friesen

Glyn Grüner

Bryan Petryshyn

Council candidates

Ejibola Folashade Adetokynbo-Taiwo

Grant Berg

Gladys Blackmore

Wendy Bosch

Dylan Bressey (Incumbent)

Tammy Brown

Melissa J. Erickson

Gerald Scott Hafner

Michelle Lana Jasper

John Lehners

Kevin McLean

Yad Minhas (Incumbent)

Paul Rovin Ngemital

Mike O’Connor

Kevin P. O’Toole (Incumbent)

Solomon Okhifoh

Sarvinder Singh

Chris Thiessen (Incumbent)

Neil Tuazon