Okanagan weather: slightly above seasonal

Sunshine returns to the Okanagan to start the week with temperatures climbing toward the low teens late Monday.

On Monday night, the mercury will cool toward the freezing mark before rebounding to the low teens Tuesday afternoon under sunny skies.

More clouds move in on Wednesday with a chance of late-day showers as daytime highs hit the mid-teens.

A mix of sun and cloud returns Thursday before clouds arrive with rain on Friday.

Afternoon highs will continue to make it into low double digits through Friday before a slight cool down for the weekend with a better chance of showers.

Daytime highs through the period will remain at or above the average high of 12 degrees.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

