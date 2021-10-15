Menu

Health

Nova Scotia reports 18 new COVID-19 cases, renews state of emergency

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted October 15, 2021 12:53 pm
Nova Scotia reports 18 new COVID-19 cases, renews state of emergency
Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press file

Nova Scotia reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 recoveries on Friday.

There are 12 cases in Central Zone, three cases in Western Zone and three cases in Northern Zone.

In a release, the province said there continues to be community spread in Central Zone, primarily among people aged 20 to 40 who are unvaccinated and participating in social activities.

As of Friday, Nova Scotia has 199 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, 14 people are in hospital, including one in ICU.

Read more: ‘COVID, COVID, COVID’: Experts say fatigue over virus in N.B., N.S. normal

There were 29,673 rapid tests administered between October 8 and 14.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 3,697 tests the day before.

As of Thursday 1,543,667 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 745,517 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 rapid test kits distributed by Nova Scotia schools have expired tests' COVID-19 rapid test kits distributed by Nova Scotia schools have expired tests
COVID-19 rapid test kits distributed by Nova Scotia schools have expired tests

Since Aug. 1, there have been 1,181 positive COVID-19 cases and four deaths. There are 978 resolved cases.

The province also announced that it is renewing the state of emergency to ensure COVID-19 health orders stay in place.

The order will take effect at noon on Sunday and extend to noon, Sunday, Oct. 31, unless government terminates or extends it.

