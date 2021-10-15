Menu

Sports

Guelph’s Kaleigh Rafter named head coach of Canadian women’s softball team

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted October 15, 2021 12:45 pm
Guelph's Kayleigh Rafter has been named head coach of the Canadian women's softball team. View image in full screen
Guelph's Kayleigh Rafter has been named head coach of the Canadian women's softball team. Twitter / Softball Canada

Guelph, Ont., native Kaleigh Rafter has been named head coach Canada’s women’s national softball team.

Rafter recently retired from playing after helping Canada win bronze at the Tokyo Summer Games and takes over from Mark Smith who announced his retirement in August.

Read more: Canada wins bronze medal in softball at Tokyo Olympics, defeating Mexico 3-2

“I cannot put into words the excitement I have for being named head coach of the Canadian Women’s National Team,” Rafter said in a statement. “I am humbled at the trust Softball Canada has put in me.

Rafter, a St. James Catholic High School alumnus, has held down the catching duties with the national team since 2007 and is a two-time Olympian, four-time Pan American Games medallist and has represented Canada in five WBSC World Cups.

She also won a gold medal at the 2007 World University games and played two seasons of professional softball in Japan and one in the National Pro Fastpitch League.

“I love the sport of softball and I am committed to growing the game across all age groups in Canada. This program has risen to new heights, culminating with a bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games,” Rafter said.

Click to play video: 'Tokyo Olympics: Canada wins first-ever medal in softball, nabs another silver in swimming' Tokyo Olympics: Canada wins first-ever medal in softball, nabs another silver in swimming
Tokyo Olympics: Canada wins first-ever medal in softball, nabs another silver in swimming – Jul 27, 2021

She is expected to lead Canada into the Canada Cup in June 2022 in Surrey, B.C., and then the World Cup/World Games in Alabama the following month.

“We are very excited to see Kaleigh take on the responsibilities of head coach of our Women’s National Team program,” said Softball Canada president Scott Neiles.

“Her passion and commitment to the Women’s National Team have been exceptional and we are very confident in the abilities and energy she will bring to lead this program in a very positive direction.”

