Winkler care home asking families to volunteer due to concerns over staff refusing vaccine

A Winkler-area care home is asking families of its residents to be prepared for a worst-case scenario next week as new provincial health requirements come into place.

In a letter to families dated Wednesday, Salem Home outlined contingency plans if staff refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo rapid testing as part of new restrictions that go into place Monday.

The care home is putting a call out to families to potentially help by volunteering with laundry, meals, cleaning and activities — and even go one step further and take their loved ones out of the home — should the staff situation become a problem.

As of Monday, all staff who provide care to residents are required to be fully vaccinated or to undergo rapid COVID-19 testing every 48 hours.

Winkler is located in the Southern Health region, which is under harsher restrictions than other parts of the province due to an influx of cases and lower-than-average vaccine uptake.

“We are incredibly grateful for each family’s support and willingness to assist wherever possible these past 18 months,” the letter said.

“All of this has not been easy for anyone, and we are once again asking you to walk with us these coming weeks.”

The letter says families will be contacted next week if the contingency plans need to be put in place.

The executive director of the Long Term and Continuing Care Association of Manitoba, Jan Legeros, says so far this particular care home looks like an isolated case.

She’s heard of other homes in the region that are expecting a handful of no-show staff members due to vaccine requirements, but nothing on the scale of Salem Home.

“It’s very unfortunate. We have a number of folks in southern Manitoba who are hesitant in terms of taking the vaccine, so we’re left in a situation such as the one described in the letter,” she said.

“I know that Salem Home has been raising this concern for quite some time, because the staff there had indicated quite some time ago that they were not interested or were concerned about taking the vaccine.

“Everyone is actively recruiting, whether it’s health care or other businesses as well — we’re hearing of staff shortages everywhere, so certainly it’s of concern whenever you lose some staff, especially in long-term care. It’s so important to have that care provision uninterrupted for the residents.”

Legeros said it’s up to all Manitobans to help fix the problem of vaccine hesitancy, by appealing to individuals and making sure they’re getting the correct information.

“I think any time any one of us encounters someone who is vaccine-hesitant, it’s up to us individually to chat to that person about the evidence and the facts and try to help them understand that perhaps they’ve been taking in some misinformation on the vaccine.

“We’ve had vaccine hesitancy going back to the 1800s, certainly not as prevalent as it is today, but we didn’t have social media in the 1800s.”

A spokesperson for Shared Health said most Manitoba health-care workers are fully vaccinated at this point in the pandemic.

“The introduction of rapid testing requirements for direct-care workers who are not fully vaccinated is an important additional protection for patients, residents and clients – some of whom are at greater risk of hospitalization and even death from COVID-19,” the spokesperson said.

“While system-wide data regarding vaccine uptake is still being validated, we do know that the vast majority of health-care workers have made the choice to be vaccinated against the virus.”

Officials at Salem Home declined a request to be interviewed.

