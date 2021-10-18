Election 2021: Who’s running in Medicine Hat?

Medicine Hat has five people running for mayor and 32 people running for councillor.
The city has one mayor and eight councillors.
Current Mayor Ted Clugston is running for re-election. Current councillors Robert Dumanowski, Darren Hirsch and Phil Turnbull are running for their seats again as well.
Councillors Julie Friesen, Jamie McIntosh, Kris Samraj, Jim Turner and Brian Varga are not seeking re-election.
A full list of of mayoral and council candidates is below.
The municipal election is Oct. 18 and you can read more about the Medicine Hat candidates on the city’s website.
Mayoral candidates
Linnsie Clark
Ted Clugston (Incumbent)
Tony Leahy
Alan Rose
Michael Starner
Council candidates
Kelly Gayle Allard
Mark Asham
Bill Bergeson
Jim Black
Mandi Lee Campbell
Stephen Campbell
Brian Dueck
Robert Dumanowski (Incumbent)
Shane Gilmore
Bradley Gruszie
Paul Wray Hemsing
Cassi Hider
Darren Hirsch (Incumbent)
Jay Hitchen
Marco Jansen
Praveen Joshi
Allison Knodel
Nicholas Martin
Roger Steven McClary
Andy McGrogan
Immanuel Moritz
Warren Pister
Ramona Karen Robins
Rockford Rutledge
Shila Sharps
Jeremy Silver
Phil Turnball (Incumbent)
Charles Chuck Turner
Alison Van Dyke
Brian Varga
Justin Wright
Brian Webster
