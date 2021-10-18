Election 2021: Who’s running in Medicine Hat?

Send this page to someone via email

Medicine Hat has five people running for mayor and 32 people running for councillor.

The city has one mayor and eight councillors.

Current Mayor Ted Clugston is running for re-election. Current councillors Robert Dumanowski, Darren Hirsch and Phil Turnbull are running for their seats again as well.

Councillors Julie Friesen, Jamie McIntosh, Kris Samraj, Jim Turner and Brian Varga are not seeking re-election.

A full list of of mayoral and council candidates is below.

The municipal election is Oct. 18 and you can read more about the Medicine Hat candidates on the city’s website.

Mayoral candidates

Linnsie Clark

Ted Clugston (Incumbent)

Tony Leahy

Alan Rose

Michael Starner

Council candidates

Kelly Gayle Allard

Mark Asham

Bill Bergeson

Jim Black

Mandi Lee Campbell

Stephen Campbell

Brian Dueck

Robert Dumanowski (Incumbent)

Shane Gilmore

Bradley Gruszie

Paul Wray Hemsing

Cassi Hider

Darren Hirsch (Incumbent)

Jay Hitchen

Marco Jansen

Praveen Joshi

Allison Knodel

Nicholas Martin

Roger Steven McClary

Andy McGrogan

Immanuel Moritz

Warren Pister

Ramona Karen Robins

Rockford Rutledge

Shila Sharps

Jeremy Silver

Phil Turnball (Incumbent)

Charles Chuck Turner

Alison Van Dyke

Brian Varga

Justin Wright

Brian Webster