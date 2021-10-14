Kingston Frontenacs seek victories this weekend against Sudbury and Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

The Kingston Frontenacs lost two out of three games to open their Ontario Hockey League season but they’re still a top-10 team in the Canadian Hockey League rankings.

The Edmonton Oil Kings are currently number one in the country, followed by the Quebec Remparts and the Acadie-Bathurst Titan. The Frontenacs check in at number nine.

“It’s nice to be recognized but we don’t pay any attention at all to the rankings,” head coach Luca Caputi said.

“Our only concern is what we do on a daily basis to be a better hockey club.”

The Frontenacs split a home and home series with the Ottawa 67’s and lost to the Mississauga Steelheads 7-2.

“We pinpointed where we went wrong last weekend and worked hard in practice to rectify the situation,” said Braden Hache, an 18-year-old defenceman from Newmarket.

Hache said he believes in having a positive attitude that infects the whole dressing room.

“We’re a family and that’s the culture we’ve built throughout the entire organization,” said Hache, a draft pick by the NHL’s Florida Panthers.

“We want to be here for each other every day. We’re a super close team who plays for each other and that’s what makes this squad so special.”

Hache knows the expectations are high this season and believes in the process going forward.

“We didn’t start the season the way we wanted,” said the minor league hockey graduate of the York-Simcoe Express.

“We can’t dwell on the past. It’s a long season and if we work hard enough, good things will happen.”

The Frontenacs are back in action on Friday, Oct. 15, against the Sudbury Wolves. Game time at the Leons Centre is 7 p.m.

On Saturday, they will travel to Peterborough to battle the Petes.

