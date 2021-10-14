‘COVID, COVID, COVID’: Experts say fatigue over virus in N.B., N.S. normal

Send this page to someone via email

We’re 19 months into the COVID-19 pandemic and the ebb and flow of the waves, variants and restrictions have some feeling burnt out.

“People are tired of COVID, COVID, COVID,” says Stacie Smith, a consultant for the National Youth Advisory Counvil.

Smith founded a nationwide Student Support Network back when the pandemic first shifted her studies at Dalhousie online.

She didn’t expect to still be focused on the pandemic nearly two years on.

“I think it’s really surprised me how many people are going through the same thing and how alone they still feel even though we’re all going through the same thing.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I think it's really surprised me how many people are going through the same thing and how alone they still feel even though we're all going through the same thing."

And that’s the thing: we’re all going through the same thing right now but for many, it feels so personal.

We feel cut off, overworked and inundated with information all at the same time — and that can be frustrating.

But it’s only natural.

“There’s this notion in human nature that’s ‘risk habituation,’” says Françoise Mathieu, a psychotherapist and compassion fatigue specialist.

“It’s something we all go through with an unseen danger because it doesn’t actually seem real.”

Mathieu compares it to an active-duty soldier constantly on alert for an enemy that they can’t — and may never — see.

“Your brain just kind of gets used to: ‘this is the new normal,’” she says.

Grieving the way we used to live for this long is exhausting, Mathieu says.

And we still have no clue if or when the pandemic might end — and what life will be like after.

We do know we’re not going to wake up one day to it having magically disappeared.

“After the Second World War we had VE day, where people were dancing in the streets. That wasn’t actually real, it was staged. The war didn’t end like that,” Mathieu says.

“Disruptive events end in a fade, not in a big celebration and I think emotionally that’s hard for people and I totally get that.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Disruptive events end in a fade, not in a big celebration and I think emotionally that's hard for people and I totally get that."

She says as things drag on, be kind to yourself.

If you’re working or studying from home, put some separation between your day and night.

Go for a walk when the daily case numbers get you down.

“Take a break,” she says.

In New Brunswick, chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell is encouraging residents to fight through their COVID-19 fatigue.

“Now is not the time to let our guard down,” she writes in a statement sent to Global News.

“There are ways to tackle pandemic fatigue.”

Dr. Russell tells New Brunswickers to practise self-compassion, keep active, stick to a routine, and pay attention to getting good sleep, hygiene, diet and exercise.

Smith hopes, above all else, people recognize they’re not alone — and should reach out if they need to.