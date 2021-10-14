Menu

Crime

Supreme Court orders new trial in Hamilton shooting case where man claimed self defence

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 14, 2021 10:28 am
Click to play video: 'Man charged with 2nd-degree murder after driveway confrontation near Hamilton' Man charged with 2nd-degree murder after driveway confrontation near Hamilton
Thu, Feb 4: Police believe another man was trespassing and trying to steal Peter Khill’s truck when the homeowner confronted him with a gun. Mark McAllister reports – Feb 4, 2016

The Supreme Court of Canada is ordering a new trial for an Ontario resident who was acquitted after shooting and killing an Indigenous man in 2016.

Peter Khill, of Binbrook, Ont., was found not guilty in 2018 of second-degree murder in the death of Jon Styres of the Six Nations of the Grand River in southern Ontario.

Read more: Hamilton man who shot and killed would-be car thief granted appeal at Supreme Court

Khill testified at trial that his training as a military reservist kicked in when he heard a noise outside his home in the early morning hours of Feb. 4, 2016, saw that his pickup truck lights were on, and then grabbed his shotgun and loaded two shells.

Quietly leaving his house in bare feet through the backdoor, he said he saw a shadowy figure leaning into his truck and ordered him to put his hands up.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Hamilton-area homeowner found not guilty in shooting death of man who broke into his truck

He testified the man then made a move with his hands, which is when Khill shot him twice.

Styres, 29, was hit in the chest and shoulder, and died minutes later.

 

