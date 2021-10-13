27-year-old man wanted in connection with downtown Toronto stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a 27-year-old man is wanted in connection with a stabbing in the city’s downtown core last weekend.

Police said officers were called to the area of Yonge and Front streets at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday for reports of a stabbing.

A man reportedly approached a group of individuals and stabbed another man before fleeing the scene. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police released a suspect description earlier this week and sought the public’s help in identifying him.

In an update Wednesday, police said Toronto resident Mohamud Amir is wanted for several offences, including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and failing to comply with a release order.

Police said if he’s seen, he should not be approached and instead 911 should be contacted immediately.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call investigators at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

