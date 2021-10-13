Menu

Crime

Police dive into frigid waters after truck sinks in Cowichan Bay, B.C.

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted October 13, 2021 7:37 pm
The Mounties led a search and rescue mission off Cowichan Bay, B.C. after a truck sunk around 7:45 p.m. on Oct. 12, 2021. View image in full screen
The Mounties led a search and rescue mission off Cowichan Bay, B.C. after a truck sunk around 7:45 p.m. on Oct. 12, 2021. Supplied/ B.C. RCMP

The Mounties led a frigid underwater rescue mission this week after a truck they believed to be occupied sank in Cowichan Bay, B.C.

Witnesses called the RCMP on Tuesday evening after seeing a white pickup truck drive straight into the ocean off a boat launch, carrying an unknown number of people.

Police say one man was seen exiting the truck and told them his girlfriend was still inside the vehicle.

“A police officer took swift action, diving into the frigid water and swam down to the vehicle in attempts to rescue any remaining occupants,” reads a Wednesday press release from B.C. RCMP.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre dispatched rescue vessels from the Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue and Canadian Coast Guard.

Officers, meanwhile, determined the truck was empty, and confirmed the driver’s girlfriend was safe at home.

The truck driver was taken into police custody for an impaired driving investigation and later released in the hospital.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and charges are expected.

Anyone with more information on the incident is asked to contact RCMP investigators at 250-748-5522.

