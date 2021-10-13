Menu

Canada

Toronto Zoo to implement proof of COVID-19 vaccination for all patrons starting Oct. 25

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 13, 2021 10:56 am
TORONTO, May 22, 2020 Vehicles line up to enter the Toronto Zoo during a media event in Toronto, Canada, on May 22, 2020. View image in full screen
TORONTO, May 22, 2020 Vehicles line up to enter the Toronto Zoo during a media event in Toronto, Canada, on May 22, 2020. Zou Zheng/Xinhua via ZUMA Wire

The Toronto Zoo has announced it will require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 for all eligible guests and visitors aged 12 and older, members, business partners, and contractors.

The policy will come into effect on Monday, Oct. 25 for anyone wishing to enter the zoo grounds.

Officials said prior to the rollout of the QR codes by the province, staff will require patrons to provide proof of vaccination (with the final dose taken at least 14 days prior) and identification with name and date of birth.

Children under the age of 12 or those who provide a medical exemption will be exempted.

Read more: City of Toronto will require all employees to have both COVID-19 vaccine shots by Oct. 30

“As a science-based institution, we fully support the evidence that vaccination protects individuals from serious illness and COVID-19 spread,” Toronto Zoo CEO Dolf DeJong said in a statement on Wednesday.

“It is also important to understand that some of our animals are susceptible to COVID-19 illness, including gorillas, orangutans, tigers and lions, to name a few,” DeJong continued. “We will use every tool at our disposal to protect our animals and in particular, endangered species from developing illness due to COVID-19.”

Zoo staff and volunteers were required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in August, officials said.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
