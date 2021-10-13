Toronto Zoo to implement proof of COVID-19 vaccination for all patrons starting Oct. 25

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto Zoo has announced it will require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 for all eligible guests and visitors aged 12 and older, members, business partners, and contractors.

The policy will come into effect on Monday, Oct. 25 for anyone wishing to enter the zoo grounds.

Officials said prior to the rollout of the QR codes by the province, staff will require patrons to provide proof of vaccination (with the final dose taken at least 14 days prior) and identification with name and date of birth.

Children under the age of 12 or those who provide a medical exemption will be exempted.

“As a science-based institution, we fully support the evidence that vaccination protects individuals from serious illness and COVID-19 spread,” Toronto Zoo CEO Dolf DeJong said in a statement on Wednesday.

“It is also important to understand that some of our animals are susceptible to COVID-19 illness, including gorillas, orangutans, tigers and lions, to name a few,” DeJong continued. “We will use every tool at our disposal to protect our animals and in particular, endangered species from developing illness due to COVID-19.”

Zoo staff and volunteers were required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in August, officials said.

We are continuously reviewing our health and safety policies in order to provide a safe and healthy environment for our staff, guests, and animals. Starting Oct 25, 2021, we will implement a site-wide mandatory vaccine policy for all guests, members contractors, and vendors. pic.twitter.com/QwEJKxImVs — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) October 13, 2021

Prior to the provincial rollout of the digitized government passport, we will require the following when entering the Zoo unless you are 12 & under or have a medical exemption:

🦁 Proof of identity (incl name and DOB)

🦁 Proof of vaccination (w/ the final dose taken 14+ days ago) — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) October 13, 2021

