Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Oliver town council to vote on urban goose cull

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted October 12, 2021 4:47 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada goose egg addling underway again in the Okanagan' Canada goose egg addling underway again in the Okanagan
The Okanagan Valley Goose Management Program has begun its annual egg addling project now that Canada geese are nesting for spring. The program has a history of being highly effective at controlling geese population and is encouraging other communities in B.C. to follow suit – Apr 18, 2019

The town council in Oliver, B.C., will decide on Tuesday evening whether or not to approve the annual urban goose cull to limit the pesky bird population in the South Okanagan.

The Town of Oliver began issuing permits to goose hunters in 2010, with the intention of reducing the number of urban geese near Tucelnuit Lake and the Oliver Airport.

Read more: Vernon revisiting controversial goose cull proposal

“These two areas are environmentally attractive for large numbers of geese to congregate,” according to a staff report dated Oct. 5.

“We have a steadily growing population of geese that contribute to the public’s concerns of goose feces at Tucelnuit Lake and the water quality warnings of the public and private beach areas,” the report stated.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Vernon Goose Cull' Vernon Goose Cull
Vernon Goose Cull – Jan 28, 2021

An average of six permits per season have been issued annually and the program has been successful, staff said.

“It has been several years since we have received any complaints from the public that lends credence to the continuation of the program,” the report noted.

“Complaints of the goose population have lessened over the years supporting the continuation of the program.”

Read more: Controversial Vernon, B.C. goose cull held up by permitting delay

Staff recommends that Oliver city council approve the continuation of the goose cull by issuing six permits ahead of the 2021 hunting season.

According to data submitted to the Environmental Stewardship Branch Canadian Wildlife Service, 58 geese were killed in 2020-21, 34 in 2019-20, and 51 in 2018-19.

Story continues below advertisement

Oliver town council will consider the request at the Oct. 12 regular council meeting.

A geese culling proposal at city parks in Vernon, B.C., drew controversy earlier this year.

Click to play video: 'Canada goose cull in West Kelowna' Canada goose cull in West Kelowna
Canada goose cull in West Kelowna – Feb 26, 2018

Proponents argued the birds can be aggressive and hurt agricultural production, and their droppings can prevent people from enjoying public space and impact water quality.

However, hundreds of people signed three online petitions against the cull.

Some opponents of the proposed goose cull believed other non-lethal options should be considered, including landscaping changes, to deter geese from becoming a nuisance.

The Animal Alliance of Canada argued against the goose cull, saying communities often find a cull is not a long-term solution as populations bounce back.

Story continues below advertisement

Non-native Canada geese were first introduced in the Okanagan in the 1970s and quickly outnumbered the few migratory geese that stopped during their annual journeys north and south.

Experts say the migratory geese don’t usually interbreed with residents, which can live for up to 30 years, produce more offspring than their migratory cousins and never leave the area where they are raised.

— With files from Megan Turcato and The Canadian Press 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Okanagan tagsouth okanagan tagoliver tagTown of Oliver tagGoose cull taggoose hunting tagGoose hunting season tagGoose Management program tagOliver Airport Geese tagOliver geese tagOliver goose cull tagTucelnuit Lake geese tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers