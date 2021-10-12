Menu

Economy

Applications open for City of Calgary COVID-related business grants

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted October 12, 2021 4:37 pm
Calgary business owners can apply for a new city grant starting Oct. 12, 2021. View image in full screen
Calgary business owners can apply for a new city grant starting Oct. 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Larry MacDougal

Calgary businesses can start applying for a new COVID-19 grant program starting Tuesday.

The Calgary Covid Business Support Program, which was approved by city council in early September, is aimed at helping businesses impacted by the provincial Restrictions Exemption Program (REP).

A $2,000 grant is available per physical permanent premise on a first-come, first-served basis.

There is approximately $5 million in funds available, leftover money from an earlier program that was set up to help support restaurants, pubs, bars, fitness centres and entertainment establishments.

Read more: Calgary city council approves $15.9M to support businesses, including pubs and gyms

“This is proving so far to be the toughest quarter of the pandemic in so many ways and we wanted to find yet another way to help business owners and operators,” said city manager David Duckworth in a news release.

“After the province announced the REP a few weeks ago, we could see that compliance would mean more costs for businesses. We hope our Calgary grant can reduce some of the impact they are experiencing right now.”

Click to play video: 'Alberta premier announces support for businesses implementing COVID-19 proof-of-vaccine program' Alberta premier announces support for businesses implementing COVID-19 proof-of-vaccine program
Alberta premier announces support for businesses implementing COVID-19 proof-of-vaccine program

Read more: Alberta businesses need more help despite new COVID-19 restrictions exemption program grant

The Calgary Business Support Grant is open now for applications through to Nov. 30, 2021, or until funds run out.

