Applications open for City of Calgary COVID-related business grants

Calgary businesses can start applying for a new COVID-19 grant program starting Tuesday.

The Calgary Covid Business Support Program, which was approved by city council in early September, is aimed at helping businesses impacted by the provincial Restrictions Exemption Program (REP).

A $2,000 grant is available per physical permanent premise on a first-come, first-served basis.

There is approximately $5 million in funds available, leftover money from an earlier program that was set up to help support restaurants, pubs, bars, fitness centres and entertainment establishments.

“This is proving so far to be the toughest quarter of the pandemic in so many ways and we wanted to find yet another way to help business owners and operators,” said city manager David Duckworth in a news release.

“After the province announced the REP a few weeks ago, we could see that compliance would mean more costs for businesses. We hope our Calgary grant can reduce some of the impact they are experiencing right now.”

1:50 Alberta premier announces support for businesses implementing COVID-19 proof-of-vaccine program Alberta premier announces support for businesses implementing COVID-19 proof-of-vaccine program

The Calgary Business Support Grant is open now for applications through to Nov. 30, 2021, or until funds run out.