Over 85% of Waterloo Region residents have had 2 jabs of COVID-19 vaccine

Waterloo Region residents have now surpassed another COVID-19 vaccination milestone and are rounding the corner on their way to one more.

Waterloo Public Health says 85.5 per cent of all eligible residents have now been vaccinated with two doses, which works out to be 433,578 people, as another 2,290 were vaccinated over the long weekend.

The next milestone would be 90 per cent, which could take a while to get to as the area would need another 22,803 eligible residents to be fully vaccinated to make that mark.

First, 90 per cent of eligible area residents will have to have received a jab of a COVID-19 vaccine, which Waterloo Public Health says will occur when another 505 people do so.

The area saw another 3,434 vaccinations completed over the weekend, bringing the total in Waterloo Region to 879,009.

On the other end of the spectrum, two more COVID-19 outbreaks were declared at schools in the area over the past two days, with one occurring at Grand River Collegiate in Kitchener while another occurred at Parkway Public School in Cambridge.

Outbreaks also came to an end at an unnamed gym and in a congregate setting, leaving the area with eight active outbreaks.

Waterloo Public Health reported another 19 new positive tests for COVID-19 over the past two days, lifting the total number of cases in the area to 19,852.

This drops the rolling seven-day average number of new cases back down to 16.7.

Another 49 people were cleared of the virus, raising the total number of resolved cases in the area to 19,340.

The area has not had a new COVID-19-related death reported in nine days, leaving the death toll at 300, including one in October.

This leaves the region with 119 active COVID-19 cases, the lowest the area has seen since July.

Six of those cases involve people who are in area hospitals as a result of the virus, with four of those people in need of intensive care.

Elsewhere, Ontario reported 458 new COVID-19 cases on Thanksgiving holiday Monday and 390 on Tuesday. The provincial total now stands at 592,714.

The provincial government released two sets of data due to the holiday.

The death toll in the province rose to 9,792 as Monday saw two more deaths and Tuesday saw no new deaths recorded.

