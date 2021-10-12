3 Calgary restaurants among 100 best places for outdoor eating in Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Patio dining has become one of the staples of pandemic life, and three Calgary restaurants are getting top marks for the al fresco dining experiences they’re offering.

Allora Everyday Italian, Modern Steak and Seasons of Bowness Park are featured on OpenTable’s 100 Best Restaurants for Outdoor Dining in Canada list.

“These Calgary restaurants are among Canada’s Best Restaurants for Outdoor Dining because of their spectacular and scenic views, inspired menus, service and ambience,” said Matt Davis, district director of OpenTable Canada.

“While Modern Steak is a local hotspot, Allora Everyday Italian and Seasons of Bowness Park are considered local gems. All three of these outdoor dining destinations offer varied cuisines and exceptional hospitality.”

OpenTable’s list is generated solely from diner reviews collected between June 1, 2020 and May 31, 2021.

The online reservation network said while Canadians typically move indoors after September, COVID-19 restrictions across much of the country mean they’re happy to stay outside.

A recent survey shows about a third of Albertans plan on dining outdoors as far into the fall as possible, and restaurants are investing in outdoor heaters, fire tables and blankets to accommodate those willing to brave the brisk temperatures.

“For the first time ever, we’re releasing a best outdoor dining list in the fall, so anyone who wants to make the most of this year’s extended patio season can choose from among the best-rated patios in the country,” Davis said.

“Diners are determined to enjoy every last moment of the season, and restaurants are going above and beyond to make it happen.”